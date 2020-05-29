Critical Survey: Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) vs. DHI Group (NASDAQ:DHX)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. 53.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of DHI Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Exela Technologies and DHI Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.59 billion 0.03 -$162.52 million N/A N/A DHI Group $149.37 million 0.95 $12.55 million $0.24 11.17

DHI Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exela Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Exela Technologies has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Exela Technologies and DHI Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 DHI Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Exela Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,219.26%. DHI Group has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 58.58%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than DHI Group.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -17.99% N/A -8.10% DHI Group 2.96% 8.26% 4.66%

Summary

DHI Group beats Exela Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology; Rigzone, a Website that delivers online content, data, and career services in the oil and gas industry; and BioSpace, a resource for biotechnology careers, news, and resources in the area of life sciences. Further, it operates Targeted Job Fairs for technology, energy, and security-cleared professionals. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

