Contrasting Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) and Innovative Industrial Properties (OTCMKTS:IIPR)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Innovative Industrial Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 8.23 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Innovative Industrial Properties $44.67 million 32.71 $23.48 million $3.27 26.23

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Innovative Industrial Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Industrial Properties 0 1 4 0 2.80

Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus price target of $107.30, indicating a potential upside of 25.09%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Oxygen Technologies -270.90% -35.08% -15.76% Innovative Industrial Properties 53.76% 6.14% 4.40%

Risk and Volatility

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -1.71, meaning that its stock price is 271% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Advanced Oxygen Technologies on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anton Nielsen Vojens, ApS, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. Its property is land only, as well as a 750 square meters parcel that is used as a fuel station. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Randolph, Vermont.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

