Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Sito Mobile (NYSE:SITO) Financial Review

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Sito Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Mastercard shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Sito Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mastercard and Sito Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 4 26 0 2.87 Sito Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mastercard currently has a consensus price target of $320.46, suggesting a potential upside of 6.01%. Given Mastercard’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mastercard is more favorable than Sito Mobile.

Volatility and Risk

Mastercard has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sito Mobile has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mastercard and Sito Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $16.88 billion 17.97 $8.12 billion $7.77 38.91 Sito Mobile $39.75 million 0.10 -$17.07 million ($0.68) -0.22

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Sito Mobile. Sito Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and Sito Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 46.75% 149.02% 28.77% Sito Mobile -86.49% -851.23% -159.16%

Summary

Mastercard beats Sito Mobile on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising safety and security products, loyalty and reward programs, information and analytics services, consulting services, and issuer and acquirer processing services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard Incorporated has a strategic alliance with Finexio; and a strategic partnership with Network International to develop electronic payments in Africa and the Middle East. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Sito Mobile Company Profile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms. The company also provides measurement and attribution products, including Real-time Verified Walk-In, a platform built in-house working in tandem with a data management platform and demand side platform; Location, Audience and Behavior Sciences reports that provide an analysis of a customer's audience, breaking down location, and purchase and demographic data against various control groups for selected targeted audiences in real time; and Purchase Science Reports, which offer transaction data to make marketing campaigns relevant and measurable. In addition, it offers Insights products, such as Consumer Behavior and Location Sciences, which explores the consumer journey and presents strategic knowledge assets and actionable insights for executives and strategic decision makers looking to understand and influence consumer behaviors. The company provides its services to brands, advertising agencies, out-of-home advertisers, media companies, and non-media companies through salesforce and account management teams. The company was formerly known as Single Touch Systems, Inc. and changed its name to SITO Mobile, Ltd. in September 2014. SITO Mobile, Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.

