Head-To-Head Review: Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) versus Cleveland-Cliffs (OTCMKTS:CLF)

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Pelangio Exploration has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and Cleveland-Cliffs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A Cleveland-Cliffs $1.99 billion 1.03 $292.80 million $1.12 4.61

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Pelangio Exploration.

Profitability

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pelangio Exploration N/A -316.32% -127.10% Cleveland-Cliffs 11.99% 63.19% 7.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pelangio Exploration and Cleveland-Cliffs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Cleveland-Cliffs 0 6 2 1 2.44

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus price target of $8.89, indicating a potential upside of 72.27%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Pelangio Exploration.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Pelangio Exploration on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pelangio Exploration

Pelangio Exploration, Inc. is a junior gold exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of early stage or undervalued exploration prospects located in world-class gold belts. Its projects include Obuasi, Manfo, and Akroma properties in Ghana; Birch Lake and Poirier Gold properties in Canada. The company was founded on February 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

