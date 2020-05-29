Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) & Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Critical Analysis

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Polarityte has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Polarityte and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polarityte -1,561.72% -157.30% -116.60% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Polarityte and Genetic Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polarityte 0 2 3 0 2.60 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Polarityte currently has a consensus price target of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 434.65%. Given Polarityte’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Polarityte is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Polarityte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Polarityte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Polarityte and Genetic Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polarityte $5.65 million 6.88 -$92.49 million ($3.70) -0.27 Genetic Technologies $20,000.00 869.35 -$4.60 million N/A N/A

Genetic Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Polarityte.

Summary

Genetic Technologies beats Polarityte on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product for treatment of defects of the skin, as well as contract research services. The company also develops OsteoTE, an autologous homologous bone regeneration product; and CartTE, an autologous cartilage regeneration product. In addition, it develops AdipoTE to optimize the delivery of autologous fat; AngioTE for vascular regeneration; NeuralTE for peripheral nerve injuries of the extremities, as well as for patients with neuromas or chronic compression due to joint replacements, migraines, craniofacial injuries, carpal tunnel syndrome, and those who have undergone hernia or abdominal-based procedures; UroTE for the delivery of autologous urogenital epithelium and submucosa; LiverTE to address various causes of liver failure; and BowelTE to deliver an optimized autologous construct to aid in the regeneration of bowel tissue. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. The company has a research and service agreement with The University of Melbourne for the development and enhancement of the BREVAGenplus breast cancer risk assessment test, as well as a strategic alliance with Blockchain Global Limited. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

