Zacks: Brokerages Expect Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $510.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will announce sales of $510.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $509.80 million and the highest is $512.10 million. Maxim Integrated Products posted sales of $556.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 79.01%.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $308,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,986. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 38,608 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 206,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,661 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 59,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.