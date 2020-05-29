Zacks: Brokerages Expect Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $510.41 Million

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will announce sales of $510.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $509.80 million and the highest is $512.10 million. Maxim Integrated Products posted sales of $556.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $65.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is 79.01%.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $308,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,986. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 163.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 256,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after acquiring an additional 38,608 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 206,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,661 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 59,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 23,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Maxim Integrated Products Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $510.41 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Maxim Integrated Products Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $510.41 Million
Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Acceleron Pharma Inc
Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Acceleron Pharma Inc
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Brokerages Expect GDS Holdings Ltd – Will Post Quarterly Sales of $191.54 Million
Brokerages Expect GDS Holdings Ltd – Will Post Quarterly Sales of $191.54 Million
Brokerages Expect Sleep Number Corp Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.60 Million
Brokerages Expect Sleep Number Corp Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.60 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southwestern Energy Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $489.40 Million
Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southwestern Energy Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $489.40 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report