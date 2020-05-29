Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.92) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.94). Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on XLRN. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

Shares of NASDAQ XLRN opened at $99.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Acceleron Pharma has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $108.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.36.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 182.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 18,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,120.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.