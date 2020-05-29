Fortuna Silver Mines Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a report issued on Monday, May 25th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.80 target price on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$63.77 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$7.25 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$4.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of FVI stock opened at C$5.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$2.05 and a 12-month high of C$6.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.42.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.