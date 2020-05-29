Brokerages Expect GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $191.54 Million

Analysts predict that GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) will announce sales of $191.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.38 million and the highest is $195.05 million. GDS posted sales of $143.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $804.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $795.25 million to $809.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $169.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.83 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of GDS by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 15,835,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,804,000 after buying an additional 2,274,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,531,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,676,000 after buying an additional 1,610,123 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in GDS by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,249,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,595,000 after purchasing an additional 638,220 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in GDS by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,302,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,504,000 after purchasing an additional 400,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in GDS by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,034,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after purchasing an additional 531,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $54.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00. GDS has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.88 and a beta of 1.48.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

