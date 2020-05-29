Brokerages Expect Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) will announce sales of $220.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.10 million and the highest is $281.40 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $355.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNBR. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $85,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after acquiring an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 522,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after acquiring an additional 161,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 87,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter.

SNBR stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.22. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sleep Number (SNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.