Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $489.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to report sales of $489.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $377.73 million and the highest is $597.00 million. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $667.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.76 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. State Street Corp grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904,286 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,053,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953,830 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 26,519,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756,747 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $21,266,000. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 19,892,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,610 shares during the last quarter.

SWN opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.59. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.