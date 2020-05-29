Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Analysts predict that Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) will announce sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $9.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.20 billion to $9.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.61 billion to $11.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

SAH opened at $27.35 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

In other news, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,382 shares in the company, valued at $445,096.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,266.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $162,345 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $6,209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,323,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,028,000 after buying an additional 465,566 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $6,150,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 93.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 167,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after buying an additional 165,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

