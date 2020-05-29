Analysts Offer Predictions for Western Energy Services Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG) – Cormark reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Western Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 25th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Cormark also issued estimates for Western Energy Services’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$51.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.50 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Western Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Energy Services in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

WRG stock opened at C$0.26 on Thursday. Western Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

