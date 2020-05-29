Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Trisura Group Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

TSU has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$49.25 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th.

TSU opened at C$52.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $493.84 million and a P/E ratio of 37.61. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$26.52 and a 52-week high of C$54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$42.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.72.

In other Trisura Group news, Director Robert Edward Taylor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,329 shares in the company, valued at C$1,657,188.33.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

