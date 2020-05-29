Analysts Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $396.00 Million

Analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will report sales of $396.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $407.00 million and the lowest is $386.20 million. Koppers posted sales of $469.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.90 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 3.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $371.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Koppers has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

In other Koppers news, Director Albert J. Neupaver purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 164,799 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 655,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 120,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp now owns 609,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 110,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 120,748 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

