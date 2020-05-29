Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $206.50 Million

Analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report sales of $206.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.00 million and the highest is $207.50 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $203.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $845.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $827.00 million to $855.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $901.37 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.96% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $597,700. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,183,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 375.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,308,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,898,000 after buying an additional 1,033,009 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,389,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,739,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,557,000 after purchasing an additional 525,602 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.