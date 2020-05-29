Brokers Offer Predictions for Sanofi SA’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SNY)

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sanofi in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

