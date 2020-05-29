Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Shares of SYNA opened at $62.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -122.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $84.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $438,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $281,442.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,384.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,229 shares of company stock valued at $739,817 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 322.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 700,700 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,919,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,141,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 1,305.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 406,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 377,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 83.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,424,000 after buying an additional 203,948 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

See Also: What is a put option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.