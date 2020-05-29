Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TLGT opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39. Teligent has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.09.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.50). Teligent had a negative net margin of 71.80% and a negative return on equity of 6,586.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teligent stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) by 303.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,909 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Teligent worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

