ValuEngine Lowers U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) to Hold

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ USEG opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent.

