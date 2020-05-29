ValuEngine Lowers U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) to Hold

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ USEG opened at $6.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. U.S. Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.
About U.S. Energy
Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.