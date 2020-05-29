BidaskClub Downgrades NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Strong Sell

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NetApp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetApp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90. NetApp has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,336,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 631.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,623,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $162,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,082 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 759,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,078,000 after purchasing an additional 671,134 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,592,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $24,039,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Analyst Recommendations for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokers Offer Predictions for Sanofi SA’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Sanofi SA’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Synaptics Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”
Synaptics Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”
Teligent Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”
Teligent Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”
ValuEngine Lowers U.S. Energy to Hold
ValuEngine Lowers U.S. Energy to Hold
BidaskClub Downgrades NetApp to Strong Sell
BidaskClub Downgrades NetApp to Strong Sell
NetScout Systems Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub
NetScout Systems Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report