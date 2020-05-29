BidaskClub Downgrades NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Strong Sell

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NetApp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NetApp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.30.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90. NetApp has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,336,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 631.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,623,744 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $162,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,082 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 759,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,078,000 after purchasing an additional 671,134 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,592,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $24,039,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

