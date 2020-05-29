NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NTCT. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NTCT opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,349.50, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.25. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $29.62.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $155,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,230 shares in the company, valued at $966,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $283,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,703.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

