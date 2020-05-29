Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush cut Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $921.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $12.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.98 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $119,094.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,741,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after buying an additional 270,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after purchasing an additional 147,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,214 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,332,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 78,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,034.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 760,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

