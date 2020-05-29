Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NUAN opened at $22.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $116,697.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 99,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 60,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,178,008.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,278,071.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,134 shares of company stock worth $3,031,099 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 550.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

