National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.
NWLI stock opened at $201.01 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $298.00. The firm has a market cap of $726.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.37.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 1,008.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.
