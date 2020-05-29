Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Pacira Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Pacira Biosciences has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2,224.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day moving average is $42.00.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $105.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at $564,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roy Winston purchased 2,500 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,797,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,419,000 after buying an additional 582,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pacira Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $24,517,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 856,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,814,000 after buying an additional 399,577 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,387,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after buying an additional 235,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 43.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 754,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 230,403 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

