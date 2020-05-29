Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Childrens Place from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Childrens Place from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Childrens Place from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.56.
NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $42.96 on Friday. Childrens Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $102.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $602.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.96.
In other news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $146,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Bachman purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $708,071 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Childrens Place by 825.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 812,388 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth $15,711,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 723.0% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 239,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 210,329 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 8,982.2% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 169,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 167,429 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 153.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 157,553 shares during the period.
About Childrens Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
