Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Childrens Place from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Childrens Place from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Childrens Place from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $42.96 on Friday. Childrens Place has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $102.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $602.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.96.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Childrens Place’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $146,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Bachman purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock worth $708,071 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Childrens Place by 825.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 812,388 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the fourth quarter worth $15,711,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 723.0% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 239,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 210,329 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 8,982.2% during the first quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 169,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 167,429 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 153.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 157,553 shares during the period.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

