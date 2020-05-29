Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sidoti raised Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.71. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,894,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 93.3% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 875,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after buying an additional 422,525 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 410,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after buying an additional 315,195 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after buying an additional 234,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 409.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 250,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after buying an additional 201,121 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

