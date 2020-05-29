Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Repay stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. Repay’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Repay will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 10,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Repay by 32.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 134.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

