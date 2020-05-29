Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of SCHN opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market cap of $414.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $27.47.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.41 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

