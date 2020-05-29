Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SGMS. ValuEngine upgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Scientific Games from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Scientific Games from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $31.63.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.50). Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Scientific Games will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barry L. Cottle acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 101,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,914.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 747.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,602,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 469,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 347,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,201,000 after purchasing an additional 303,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 424,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 300,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

