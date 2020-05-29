Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TWST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $35.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.16. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.10). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 222.66% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. The business had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 40,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,628,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $872,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,480,742.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,062 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,315. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,839,000 after purchasing an additional 229,604 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 398,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 152,986 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

