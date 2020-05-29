SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SITC. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Shares of SITC opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 368,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Makinen acquired 20,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,324.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,436.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 71,576 shares of company stock valued at $347,504 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $72,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in SITE Centers by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

