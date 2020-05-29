Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on THRM. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.50 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.35%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 86,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth $26,601,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 555,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 55,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.