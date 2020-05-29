Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on THRM. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Argus upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.
Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $49.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after purchasing an additional 86,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth $26,601,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 555,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 55,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
About Gentherm
Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.