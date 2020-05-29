SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on SSR Mining from $24.00 to $26.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.19 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.16.

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $164.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.75 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,954,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,386,000 after acquiring an additional 268,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SSR Mining by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,343,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 63.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

