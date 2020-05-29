Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $36.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Trustmark had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trustmark will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,302 shares in the company, valued at $696,339.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 333.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 996.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.