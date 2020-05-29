SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SIVB has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.60.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $215.60 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $461,478.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,456 shares of company stock worth $1,028,230. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,918,000 after acquiring an additional 134,898 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,008,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,343,000 after buying an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 442,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,782,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

