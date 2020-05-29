Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ULTA. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Nomura increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.85.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $243.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $368.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,022,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $706,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 44.8% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,323,000 after purchasing an additional 310,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 808,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,104,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

