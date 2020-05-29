BidaskClub Upgrades South State (NASDAQ:SSB) to Sell

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of South State stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. South State has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $88.10. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.03 million. South State had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 22.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that South State will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other South State news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,840.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of South State by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of South State in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of South State by 435.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 27.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of South State by 43.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

