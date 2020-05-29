Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Otter Tail in a report issued on Monday, May 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OTTR. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.12. Otter Tail has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $57.74. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $234.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.70 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Otter Tail by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

