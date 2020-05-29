Gamida Cell Ltd Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gamida Cell in a research report issued on Monday, May 25th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GMDA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Gamida Cell from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gamida Cell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Gamida Cell stock opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $139.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.97. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gamida Cell stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 21.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

