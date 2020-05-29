Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Extra Space Storage, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EXR. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

NYSE:EXR opened at $97.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $124.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $183,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,002 shares in the company, valued at $9,840,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $5,503,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,418.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,351. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

