Essex Property Trust Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.42. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ESS. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.07.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $248.86 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $334.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

