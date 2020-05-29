CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $28.29 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.12.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $164.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.56 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,822,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,297,000 after acquiring an additional 209,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,626,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,384 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,999,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,298,000 after acquiring an additional 477,358 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,443,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,760,000 after acquiring an additional 162,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

