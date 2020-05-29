Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report released on Monday, May 25th. Pi Financial analyst D. Kwan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$32.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.74 million.

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CVE:STC opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.11.

In other Sangoma Technologies news, Senior Officer William Wignall acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,339 shares in the company, valued at C$674,996.21.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including PBXact Cloud, a cloud based business communication platform; PBXact, an on-premise PBX phone systems; PBXact SaaS, software as a service; and FreePBX.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Earnings History and Estimates for Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC)

Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Otter Tail Co. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share
Otter Tail Co. Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share
Capital One Financial Comments on National Health Investors Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Capital One Financial Comments on National Health Investors Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Gamida Cell Ltd Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Gamida Cell Ltd Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Extra Space Storage, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Extra Space Storage, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group
Essex Property Trust Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share
Essex Property Trust Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share
CubeSmart Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share
CubeSmart Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report