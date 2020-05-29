Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report released on Monday, May 25th. Pi Financial analyst D. Kwan forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $2.70 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$32.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.74 million.

Separately, Cormark raised their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of CVE:STC opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.11.

In other Sangoma Technologies news, Senior Officer William Wignall acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 570,339 shares in the company, valued at C$674,996.21.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including PBXact Cloud, a cloud based business communication platform; PBXact, an on-premise PBX phone systems; PBXact SaaS, software as a service; and FreePBX.

