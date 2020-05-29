B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

MUX stock opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $488.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$42.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.33 million.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

