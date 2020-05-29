SpartanNash Co to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SpartanNash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded SpartanNash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.79 million, a P/E ratio of 129.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.08. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in SpartanNash by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 91,744 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SpartanNash by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SpartanNash by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 174,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SpartanNash by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 696,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 59,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

