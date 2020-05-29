B. Riley Weighs in on Crawford United Corporation’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)

Crawford United Corporation (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Crawford United in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter. Crawford United had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

CRAWA opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.45. Crawford United has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

