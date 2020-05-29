TELUS (TSE:T) Earns News Sentiment Score of 1.38

Media coverage about TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a daily sentiment score of 1.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

T opened at C$23.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.33. TELUS has a 12 month low of C$18.55 and a 12 month high of C$27.74.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.4587706 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. TD Securities cut their price target on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$30.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TELUS from C$57.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cormark lifted their price target on TELUS from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TELUS from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.28.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

