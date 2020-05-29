RediShred Capital Corp. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for RediShred Capital in a report issued on Monday, May 25th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $0.65 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for RediShred Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of RediShred Capital stock opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.69. RediShred Capital has a 1-year low of C$0.37 and a 1-year high of C$1.14. The company has a market cap of $29.05 million and a P/E ratio of -35.45.

RediShred Capital Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides onsite shredding services under the Proshred brand in the United States and internationally. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

